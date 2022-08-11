Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebration with brother Siddhant Kapoor; WATCH

The nation is celebrating Raksha Bandhan today on August 11. The festival celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. This day is celebrated in almost every household. Even our Bollywood celebrities celebrate this day with their siblings and share pictures on their social media. Speaking of which, the Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor too celebrated the day with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and cousin Priyankk Sharma.

Shraddha took to social media to give a glimpse of her Raksha Bandha celebration with her brothers. From doing Puja to clicking selfies with her brothers, Shraddha enjoyed the day very much. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, Luckiest brothers in the universe!!! Happy Rakhi my Babus @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma". As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Shraddha Kapoor's video here

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside actor Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will mark Shraddha and Ranbir's first-ever collaboration together and release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan post pics with brothers to mark the occasion