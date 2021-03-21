Shraddha Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her 'Life under water' as she enjoys scuba diving in Maldives; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor has taken to her Instagram handle to share a stunning video wherein she can be seen enjoying scuba diving in the sea.

loves to share interesting posts on social media to keep her fans hooked. Currently, the Haider actress is vacationing in the Maldives with her family which includes her father, actor Shakti Kapoor and mother Shivangi Kolhapure. Shraddha has been sharing several glimpses from her tropical vacation and giving us major travel goals. Recently, she has taken to her Instagram handle to share a stunning video wherein she can be seen enjoying scuba diving in the sea.

In the video, the actress can be seen sporting swimwear and swimming underwater. The clip also features several aquatic species. Well, Shraddha is having a gala time with her parents in the Maldives and the latest video is the proof of the same. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Life under water,” followed with a few emojis. Soon after she posted the video, several fans of her have dropped hear emojis on the same. Earlier, she posted a video as she spotted a few dolphins in the sea of Maldives.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s latest post here:

Earlier, Shraddha has shared a picture of her from the Maldives vacation which has been clicked by her mommy. She has also shared her ‘morning view’ from her beach vacay.

The actress celebrated her 34th birthday and also enjoyed the wedding festivity of her cousin brother, actor Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani in the Maldives.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Reportedly, she will be next seen in an untitled romantic drama directed by Luv Ranjan alongside . With the upcoming film, Ranbir and Shraddha will collaborate for the first time.

