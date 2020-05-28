Shraddha Kapoor goes grocery shopping with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and calls it quite an 'adventure'

Shraddha Kapoor and her bother Siddhanth Kapoor were all geared up in their safety gear of masks and gloves as they stepped out to buy some essentials.

The current trying times has made something as simple as a grocery visit exciting since we at least get to step outdoors. That exactly was and her bother Siddhanth Kapoor's state of mind when the duo went to their nearest supermarket store to buy some essentials. The siblings were all geared up in their safety gear of masks and gloves as they stepped out. Shraddha termed her shopping trip as quite an 'adventure'.

Sharing a selfie from their successful grocery haul, Shraddha captioned it, "Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor." An excited Siddhanth commented on his sister's photo and said, "What fun yaaaaa . Should do this everyday (kidding)." He also shared the same selfie and asked his followers to stay safe and cautious at all times. "It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling ... stay safe all and ... when you are with some one at a close distance , make sure you are wearing a (mask emoji).. for your safety and others around. #stayhome #staysafeall #immunityiskey #helparoundasmuch."

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's latest photo below:

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff which took the box office by storm. However, the film could not complete its desired run as it was cut short by the nationwide lockdown. However, it was a huge success in its short span unlike Shraddha's earlier film Street Dancer 3D which released in January 2020.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Shraddha has been doing her bit by raising awareness and urging her fans to stay indoors.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×