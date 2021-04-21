Shraddha Kapoor is grateful as she enjoys 'Ghar Ka Khana', spends time with pet Shyloh & reads in lockdown

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to give all fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time at home amid lockdown due to COVID 19 surge. The Stree star recently returned from the Maldives after a vacay.

Actress is back in town after spending the past few days in the Maldives and as she is at home now, the Stree star is making the most of the Janta Curfew. Amid the spike in COVID 19 cases, Maharashtra Government imposed several restrictions and hence, many stars are spending time at home. Shraddha too, after returning from Maldives, is using her time judiciously with her pet dog Shyloh and recently, she shared a glimpse of things she was grateful for including a home-cooked meal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a photo of her plate full of home-cooked food as she returned. The Stree star seemed to be grateful for the meal at home amid the lockdown. Not just this, on her Instagram stories, Shraddha shared how she was also spending time with her pet Shyloh as they reunited after many days post her vacay. She even shared a glimpse of her 'loveliest friend,' a book as she went back to reading after a break.

Sharing the photo of her meal, Shraddha wrote, "घर का खाना (Home-cooked food)" On her story, she shared a photo of a book she began reading and wrote, "It's been a long time my loveliest friend." On the other hand, she shared a picture of Shyloh and wrote, "Little love."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with , Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. The film's first schedule was shot in New Delhi in January. Recently, she also announced her film, ChaalBaaz In London, and left fans excited. She also has a Naagin trilogy with producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

