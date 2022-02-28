Shraddha Kapoor hails Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, tells paps she plans to watch it in theatres.

Shraddha Kapoor was out and about in the city today and was heading for a shoot when the paparazzi spotted her. The actress was seen taking a ferry to her shoot location on Monday morning and beat the summer heat with her subtle yellow cotton kurta. On the way to the ferry, the paparazzi got a chance to chat with Shraddha and spoke to her about the recent Hindi film that has hit the theatres.

In the video, you can hear a paparazzo asking Shraddha in Marathi whether she watched Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. In response, the actress said in Marathi, "Not yet, I want to watch it in the theatres." Responding, the cameraperson told Shraddha his views on the film and said that its "very good".

Shraddha in Marathi replied, "Is it? I heard. Feels so good right? (to visit a theatre)." The pap fully agreed with the actress and happily claimed "cinemas open now". To which a proud Shraddha added, "And because of a woman's film."

Check out Shraddha Kapoor and the paparazzi's conversation below:

Upon entering the ferry, Shraddha obliged the paparazzi for photos and bid them goodbye soon after. The actress was most recently spotted in Agra attending Luv Ranjan's wedding with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Their photos went viral on social media and sent her fans into a tizzy.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor gives her halter neck top & jeans look a pop of colour with orange heels; Yay or Nay?