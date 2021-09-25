Shraddha Kapoor has Coldplay and BTS for her company as she hops onto an auto rickshaw; Here's how

Actress is among the popular stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. Often, Shraddha keeps her fans updated about her life via her social media handles. From sharing photos from her set life to moments with pet Shyloh, Shraddha ensures she treats her fans with special glimpses from her daily routine. And now, in a recent post, Shraddha shared how she ditched her luxury car to travel around Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai in the company of BTS and Coldplay.

Taking to her Instagram story and handle, Shraddha shared a video of travelling around in the night in Mumbai in an auto rickshaw instead of her luxury car. And while she did hope onto an auto rickshaw, she wasn't alone as Coldplay and BTS with their song My Universe were there to keep her company. Shraddha shared the video on her Instagram story and added the new song My Universe by Coldplay feat BTS and well, it certainly left fans in awe. Not just this, it proved that Shraddha is already a fan of Coldplay and BTS song My Universe.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously, Shraddha shared a couple of stunning photos from a shoot and left netizens in awe of her ethnic style. On the work front, Shraddha has been busy with her upcoming projects. She has a couple of films in the pipeline. Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com with , Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. Previous schedules for the same have taken place in New Delhi and fans are excited to see Ranbir and Shraddha together. Apart from this, she also has ChaalBaaz In London and Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy around a Naagin.

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly chic and elegant in this Zara outfit: Yay or Nay?