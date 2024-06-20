Shraddha Kapoor has hilarious response as fan proposes to her days after making relationship with Rahul Mody Instagram official

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has captivated audiences not only with her acting talent but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she has been delighting her fans by engaging in the comments section with witty remarks, offering a dose of humor that's truly enjoyable. She also frequently shares photos accompanied by hilarious captions, adding to her charm.

Recently, the actress posted some pictures on social media, and it didn't take long for a fan to propose to her in a poetic way. Shraddha Kapoor's hilarious response had everyone rolling on the floor laughing.

Shraddha Kapoor has a perfect reply to a fan proposing her

Taking to Instagram today (June 20), Shraddha Kapoor shared some stunning pictures. She looked fabulous in a bralette that appeared to be made of burlap fabric, paired with a pink floral printed long jacket and pants. She opted for statement earrings, left her hair open, and went for a no-makeup look.

Sharing the gorgeous photos, she captioned them, “Kis kis ko baarish pasand hai ??? (Who all loves rain?)”

As soon as she posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions, and many were lucky enough to receive a reply from the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress herself.

Among the comments, one fan proposed to Shraddha Kapoor in a poetic way, writing, "Jesus can turn water into wine. I want to turn you into mine." Shraddha, in her humorous mode, responded with a witty poetic reply, "For this line, you need to pay a fine."

Another fan commented, “Tumhe dekha toh yeh jaana Sanam.” Shraddha playfully replied, “Pyaar hota hai deewana sanam.”

One fan also wrote, “We are living in Shraddha Kapoor era.” The actress responded with a simple yet powerful “(infinity emoticon) era.”

Shraddha Kapoor makes relationship official with Rahul Mody

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made her relationship with Rahul Mody, Instagram official. She posted a goofy selfie with him on Instagram. The cute photo of the pair came with an affectionate caption, which confirms their relationship.

Shraddha wrote, "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least give me back my sleep) (sic)," along with a few emojis.

