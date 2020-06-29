Shraddha Kapoor is at her goofiest in candid PHOTOS with Street Dancer 3D co star

Shraddha Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous star’s goofy avatar in her throwback photos from Street Dancer 3D shoot is bound to leave you impressed.

If there is one star who has managed to impress everyone with her acting as well as her impeccable dancing, it is . The gorgeous star has been a part of the ABCD series and her film Street Dancer 3D showcased her dancing calibre which left her fans in awe. While working on Street Dancer 3D with and other actors, Shraddha often used to share on set photos with them. However, amid the lockdown, the actress had been spending time at home.

Now, her Street Dancer 3D co-star Sushant Khatri dropped some adorable photos with Shraddha and left everyone in awe. In the throwback photos, Shraddha can be seen at her goofy best as she is seen clad in her look for the film while posing for photos with her co-star. In the pictures, we can see Shraddha clad in an all white look with two plaits as she strikes a goofy pose with her co-star Sushant. In another photo, Kapoor can be seen happily posing with Sushant for a photo.

Sushant shared the throwback photos on social media and expressed his love for Street Dancer 3D co-star. He wrote, “TUM HI HO!! @shraddhakapoor Love you.” Shraddha too was in awe of the photos and dropped a sweet comment on the post.

Here are the throwback photos of Shraddha Kapoor and Street Dancer 3D co-star:

Meanwhile, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film did well and Shraddha and Tiger’s chemistry was loved. Now, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with . Amid the lockdown, Shraddha had been spending time with her family and her pet dog Shyloh. Often, she shared updates on social media of what she was upto while being at home.

