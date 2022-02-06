Shraddha Kapoor & her mom rush to meet Lata Mangeshkar as her health deteriorates; PICS

Ever since the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorating had come out in the morning fans have been hoping and praying for her speedy recovery. Twitter was filled with users tweeting about her health and hoping for her speedy recovery. Even certain BTown celebs took to their Twitter handle to ray for her. In fact, in the evening today her sister Asha Bhosle revealed that the veteran singer is showing signs of improvement. Now, actress Shraddha Kapoor and her mum were spotted rushing to Breach Candy hospital to meet Lata.