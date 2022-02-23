Shraddha Kapoor, in her pink jacket at the airport, will make your heart flutter; PICS

When it comes to rocking the airport fashion game, Shraddha Kapoor has always been a stunner. Despite the fact that we haven't seen the actress in action in a while, her relaxed and comfortable outfits continue to win hearts. The actress enjoys a massive fan following, all thanks to her brilliance and of course, her cute looks! Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking absolutely stunning in a comfortable yet fashionable choice of clothing. Wait for it, you will go ‘heart-eyed’ for it!

In the pics, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress looked super smart and hip. She was the epitome of winter fashion as she wore a baby pink puffer jacket. The best part about the jacket? It had beautiful, little hearts sprinkled all over it! Looks like Shraddha took the meaning of ‘month of love’ to a whole new level. She paired the look with a white tee and blue skinny jeans. She also sported rounded sunglasses and black sneakers. Overall, the actress absolutely rocked her airport fashion as usual.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha is ready to make her comeback. Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to take the audiences by storm with their fresh casting in Luv Ranjan's next. The film already went on floors last year and the filmmaker is gearing up to wrap the film soon. Speaking of Luv Ranjan, the director recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid. Pinkvilla was the first to report about their wedding this month.

