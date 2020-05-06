Shraddha Kapoor hugs and giggles with cousin in a throwback video & we wonder when we will meet our cousins

In a throwback video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen giggling with her cousin and we all wonder as to when we will meet and hug our folks and friends

has been in quarantine at her Mumbai house and since she can’t step out, this Baaghi actress has been spending time reading and working out at home. From eating home cooked food to reading books, Shraddha Kapoor has been making the most of lockdown and since we aren’t getting our hands on paparazzi photos of the actress, today, we got our hands on a throwback boomerang video of Shraddha with her cousin wherein the two are sharing a warm hug. In the said video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen laughing, giggling and hugging her cousin, Priyank Sharma, and clearly, this video made us wonder as to when will we hug and meet our cousins again.

A few days back, when passed away, this Baaghi actress took to Twitter to mourn the death of the veteran actor as she wrote, “Very sad to hear about Irrfan sirs passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting hearts! I was beyond excited to get the precious opportunity to share the screen with him in Haider. Will always be his fan & cherish those moments. RIP sir ..”

During a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor’s father and actor, Shakti Kapoor, got talking about his rapport with Shraddha Kapoor as he said that his children respect him for all the hard work that their father has done as they know that their father came to Mumbai with nothing in his pocket. Also, Shakti Kapoor got talking about Shraddha Kapoor as he said that his relationship with her is open as he is a strict but educated father. On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the action-drama Baaghi 3 where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen in an untitled film starring .

Check out the video of Shraddha Kapoor giggling with her cousin:

