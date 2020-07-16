Shraddha Kapoor is ‘humbled and overwhelmed’ by fans’ love & pens a handwritten note: I am here because of you

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to express her gratitude towards her fans for showering love on her. The gorgeous star penned a note in Hindi, English and Marathi for everyone.

Actress has managed to leave everyone in awe with her on screen performances in the past and with each of her films, her popularity has soared. With over 50 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha seems to be riding high on the success but still never fails to acknowledge the love she gets from her fans. Amid the lockdown, she has been keeping in touch with them via social media and even recommended some of her favourite books to fans for reading.

Now, recently, Shraddha managed to receive a whole lot of love from her fans and was left completely overwhelmed by it. To express her gratitude, Shraddha decided to pen a heartfelt note for all. But, she didn't just do it in English but also in Hindi and Marathi. Penning her heart out, Shraddha expressed to all that she is here because of them and that she has been overwhelmed by the love that has come her way from everyone. Further, amid so much negativity on social media, she urged her fans to keep spreading happiness and kindness.

A part of Shraddha’s note read, “To all my dearest, sweetest fan clubs, gems and well-wishers, I’ve been going through all the videos, posts and edits that you made with so much love and I am so so humbled and overwhelmed! I am here because of you.”

Here are Shraddha Kapoor’s hand-written notes to her fans:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shraddha has been spending time with her family and recently, on her brother’s birthday, she shared an adorable childhood photo on social media and left everyone in awe. On the work front, she was last seen in the hit Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. She will not be seen with in Luv Ranjan’s next. She had expressed excitement when she joined the cast of the film.

