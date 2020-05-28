Shraddha Kapoor is impressed with Tiger Shroff as he flaunts his toned body; See Photo

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff treats fans with a picture where the actor is seen flaunting his cool looks and toned muscles.

Due to the increase in the number of cases Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown 4.0 till May 31st. And now with just a few days left for the lockdown 4 to end, as per reports PM Narendra Modi is likely to speak up about Lockdown 5.0 on his radio show, Mann Ki Baat. Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling posts to sharing pictures and videos, people are glued to various social media apps.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from his films. Not only this but the actor has also been flaunting his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles to try at home with fans through his social media posts. Recently, Tiger treated fans with an amazing picture of his. In the photo shared, we can see the Student Of The Year 2 actor looks charming as he flaunts his toned body donning a grey coloured Ganji. The Baaghi 3 actor has not mentioned any caption on his post but is already winning hearts from fans and celebrities.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff reveals what he does to beat the fear of heights when he is flipping with a cool video; WATCH)

While his Baaghi 3 co-star has liked the actor's post, 's husband Anand Ahuja has commented, "Unreal! #RealLifeActionFigure."

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger shared a cool video of him doing air flips. With his caption, the actor revealed that he always chooses to close his eyes when he is up in the air to beat the fear of heights. Tiger wrote, “I always close my eyes whenever i’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

