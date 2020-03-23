Shraddha Kapoor indulges in self love during quarantine as she sweats it out on her terrace; See Post

Shraddha Kapoor, who is practising self quarantine these days, shares picture post her workout on the terrace.

is among the celebrities who has been actively raising awareness about self quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. From urging stay indoors and practise social distancing, to sharing several tips about quarantine, the Street Dancer 3D actress has been making it a point to keep her fans intrigued and motivated with her posts on social media in these crisis situations. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shraddha shared a new picture wherein she was seen indulging in some self love.

In the picture, the diva was seen sitting on a purple mat as she decided to sweat out at her home. The 33 year old actress opted for a red coloured tee which she had paired with black shorts and sneakers for the workout and was following her fitness regime on the terrace. Interestingly, the picture was clicked post her workout wherein Shraddha had left her hair locks open to enjoy the breeze and her no make up look made us drool over her natural beauty. “Being home #SelfLove #TerraceWorkout,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s latest pic post her workout:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office.

Credits :Instagram

