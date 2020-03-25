Shraddha Kapoor indulges in terrace workout amid lockdown period & urges fans to the do the same; See PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen indulging in terrace workout amid the 21-day lockdown period. The actress has also asked her fans to do the same.

The 21-day lockdown period has begun in our country and the best part is that everyone is obliging with the directives and have joined hands to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also been doing this and at the same time, they have resorted to various means to make the most of their lockdown period. This is the reason why most of their social media handles are abuzz with numerous posts for the past few days.

These stars have now resorted to social media for interacting with their fans. The same has been done by who has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle. The Street Dancer 3D actress has shared a picture along with the post in which we can see nothing but her sports shoes and the open sky. She mentions doing a terrace workout in her caption which is sure to dole out major fitness goals for everyone right now. Not only that, but Shraddha has also asked her fans to do the same!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post below:

Apart from Shraddha, many other B-town celebs have been trying to share fitness videos and pictures with their fans on social media which is worth applauding for. The entire entertainment industry has witnessed the halt of productions, shoots, screenings, etc. of films, TV shows, and web shows right from 19th March 2020. But the positive part here is that not only have they obliged with the rules and regulations amid the Coronavirus crisis but have also spread awareness through social media.

(ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor looks like a mirror image of grand mom & mom in THIS PHOTO as dons a saree to wish Gudi Padwa)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More