Shraddha Kapoor is a breath of fresh air as she makes an appearance in the city; Paps say 'Ma'am thumka maaro'

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She has teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and the fans are quite excited to see them together on the big screen. The trailer and the songs have received a positive response from netizens. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. On Tuesday, the third song titled Show Me The Thumka was released and since then it has been trending on social media. Today, Shraddha was seen making an appearance in the city. Her cute interaction with the paparazzi is grabbing everyone's attention. Shraddha Kapoor asks paparazzi to show their thumkas

In the video, Shraddha is seen sporting a baby pink kurta and denim jeans. The actress looked stunning in her simple outfit styled with minimal makeup and jhumkas. As soon she exited her car, the paparazzi were seen calling her 'jhoothi' referring to her film's title. Shraddha was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she posed for them. The photographers also said, 'Ma'am thumka maaro'. To this, she said, "Abhi aapko maarna hai, aap sabko maarna hai thumka." Her adorable camaraderie with the paparazzi is simply unmissable! Have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor dances with dad Shakti Kapoor Earlier today, Shraddha shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen grooving to her song with her dad Shakti Kapoor. In the video, she is heard saying, "Baapu, thumka laga rahe ho?’. To this, Shakti replies, ‘Bachcha, thumka lagaya nahi jata, maara jata hai’. After this, both of them scream ‘Maaro thumka!’ Have a look:

A source earlier spilled beans on the song Show Me The Thumka. The source revealed, "Show Me The Thumka is full of grandeur and magnificence. We had 1200 dancers on board and the entire song was shot in the quintessential Ganesh Acharya style. As much as groovy those dance steps of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are, Ganesh has made it look equally cool, fun and trendy, making 1200 dancers dance in soaking it, its something only he could pull off." Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release in theatres on the occasion of Holi, 8th March.

