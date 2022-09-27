Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in white on the first day of Navratri in white kurta; See PIC

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who made her debut with the multi-starrer Teen Patti in 2010, got her big break in B-town with the 2013-released blockbuster film, Aashiqui 2. Later, she emerged as one of the most sought-after stars in the industry, with some impressive. Shraddha Kapoor carved a niche for herself with her stellar performances in some highly relatable characters, which made her a household name. The pretty actress also creates headlines often with her social media posts as well.

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared her look for the first day of this Navratri season. The Stree actress looks simply beautiful in the white angrakha kurta, which she paired with pearl-cladded silver jhumkas on Day 1 of Navratri. She opted for a no make-up look for the occasion. “Navratri Day 1 – WHITE. For Purity and Innocence #9Ratri9Rang,” Shraddha Kapoor captioned her post. The actress’s fans are now going gaga over the picture, and are heaping praises on her for her simplicity.