Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in white on the first day of Navratri in white kurta; See PIC
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a simple white angrakha kurta on the first day of Navratri
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who made her debut with the multi-starrer Teen Patti in 2010, got her big break in B-town with the 2013-released blockbuster film, Aashiqui 2. Later, she emerged as one of the most sought-after stars in the industry, with some impressive. Shraddha Kapoor carved a niche for herself with her stellar performances in some highly relatable characters, which made her a household name. The pretty actress also creates headlines often with her social media posts as well.
Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared her look for the first day of this Navratri season. The Stree actress looks simply beautiful in the white angrakha kurta, which she paired with pearl-cladded silver jhumkas on Day 1 of Navratri. She opted for a no make-up look for the occasion. “Navratri Day 1 – WHITE. For Purity and Innocence #9Ratri9Rang,” Shraddha Kapoor captioned her post. The actress’s fans are now going gaga over the picture, and are heaping praises on her for her simplicity.
Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post here:
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020-released action thriller Baaghi 3. The blockbuster movie, which marked her second collaboration with action star Tiger Shroff, was the third installment of the popular Baaghi franchise. The talented actress, who had no releases post-pandemic, is all set to make a grand comeback with Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project.
For the uninitiated, the untitled project will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s first onscreen collaboration with the talented actor Ranbir Kapoor. The BTS videos and pictures from the location of Luv Ranjan’s film hint that it is a romantic comedy. Shraddha Kapoor is also roped in to play the lead rolre character in the upcoming trilogy helmed by Nikhil Dwivedi, which is said to be based on the myth of Naagin. The rumour mills suggest that she is also a part of the Tezaab remake, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
