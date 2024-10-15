Shraddha Kapoor is mesmerized by Nimrat Kaur's hidden singing talent; wants Airlift actress to 'sing more'

Shraddha Kapoor is admired by many other actors in the industry for always being supportive and like a true friend to them. Recently, she again showcased the same quality as she praised Nimrat Kaur's new video where the Airlift actress sang a Punjabi song. Moreover, Shraddha even re-shared it to her Instagram stories and teased the latter for hiding her singing talent.

There is a common perception among the audiences that actresses don't get along well in Bollywood. However, one of the leading actresses who broke that myth is Shraddha Kapoor, who has always been a cheerleader for her co-stars and other actresses in the industry.

Recently, Nimrat Kaur shared a video in which she sang a modern rendition of a classic Punjabi song by Diljit Dosanjh. Her fans were delighted to hear the actress sing and expressed their happiness in the comments section.

However, a highlight among them was a comment by the Stree 2 actress who wrote, "FLAWLESS!!! Petition for Nimrat to sing more" with a few love-filled emojis. Kaur was happy and grateful for the praise, and in her response, the Dasvi actress penned, "Shraddhhhaaaaaa you're just so kind and sweet...thank you so so much, you heart winning gorgeous girl! Thank you."

Apart from praising her singing, the ABCD 2 actress even re-shared the video on her Instagram and teased Nimrat for hiding her singing talent like a friend. Along the video, Shraddha wrote in her story, "Kyaaa, yeh talent chupa ke kyu rakha tha Nimrat?" (Nimrat why did you kept your talent hidden?)

The exchange of praise highlights the camaraderie between the two actresses. Before this, the Airlift actress even joined Shraddha and the team of Stree 2 at their film's success bash and posed with Kapoor for some photos.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. While Nimrat will be next seen in the film Section 84.

