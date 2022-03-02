Shraddha Kapoor jets off with dad Shakti Kapoor ahead of her birthday, accepts gift from fan at airport; PICS

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to turn a year older tomorrow and well, it seems she is off for a family getaway ahead of it. On Wednesday morning, Shraddha was snapped at the domestic airport in Mumbai as she jetted out of the city with her dad Shakti Kapoor. Not just this, since Shraddha will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, her fans also are excited about it. A fan came to the airport with a special gift for Shraddha and well, she accepted it gracefully.

In the photos, at first, Shraddha is seen getting out of her car with dad Shakti Kapoor. The father-daughter duo then posed for the paps in a cheerful mood. Shraddha is seen donning a casual look in a white tank top with blue denim jeans. She accessorised her look with a cool pair of sunglasses and a pink handbag. Shraddha left her hair open as she headed out of the city. She posed with her dad who was also dressed casually to travel. Soon, a fan spotted her and presented her with a special gift ahead of her birthday.

See Shraddha receiving gift from fan HERE

Just yesterday, Shraddha was back in the headlines after the release of her film with Ranbir Kapoor got pushed to March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. Apart from this, Shraddha will also be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video. Shraddha also is working in a film with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. In it, she will be seen as a shapeshifting Naagin. It will be made as a trilogy.

