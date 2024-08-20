Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon burn the dance floor with Tamannaah Bhatia on Aaj Ki Raat at Stree 2 success party; don't miss Vijay Varma whistling for his GF: WATCH

The celebration for Amar Kaushik’s hit horror comedy Stree 2 was a lively affair, as captured in recent photos and videos. In a new clip, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor lit up the dance floor with their energetic performances at the success party. Directed by Kaushik, Stree 2 has achieved a remarkable milestone, earning over Rs 200 crore within its first five days.

To mark the film’s remarkable box office success and numerous record-breaking achievements, the Stree 2 team hosted a lively celebration. A recently surfaced video showcases Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to the track Aaj Ki Raat, with Tamannaah leading the hookstep and the others joining in. Sunny Kaushal is also seen in the video.

In a separate video, Tamannaah Bhatia, dressed elegantly in a black dress, is seen dancing and her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma, cheers her on with enthusiastic whistling. The clip also features Shraddha Kapoor giving a bow to honor Tamannaah, followed by a warm hug between the two actresses. The videos also capture director Amar Kaushik, actor Abhishek Banerjee, and Radhika Madan enthusiastically cheering on Tamannaah Bhatia and the other actresses. Vijay Varma joins the celebration, dancing alongside Tamannaah and the rest of the group.

Earlier, a photo collection posted by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Dinesh Vijan, producer of Stree 2 and head of Maddock Films, is pictured enjoying the party. The celebration featured a cake with the inscription, “Wo stree hai, wo kuchh bhi kar sakti hai” (She's Stree, she can do anything).

Advertisement

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film, which competed against Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on August 15, has emerged as the clear favorite among audiences. In just five days, it has amassed Rs 228 crore at the domestic box office, far surpassing the earnings of the other two releases.

Stree 2 continues the story from Amar Kaushik's 2018 hit Stree, expanding the horror comedy universe created by Dinesh Vijan. This cinematic world also includes Bhediya and the earlier sleeper hit Munjya from Maddock Films. The sequel features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The story follows a group of friends, with Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky, a tailor, at the helm. Their town, Chanderi, faces a new threat from the villain Sarkata, and they seek Stree's assistance to overcome him.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film becomes highest grossing Hindi Film of 2024 in 5 days