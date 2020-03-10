Shraddha Kapoor laughs uncontrollably when she is gifted a giant sized Jalebi by a fan; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, we see Shraddha Kapoor laughing uncontrollably when she is gifted a giant-sized jalebi. Watch!

is in a happy space as her latest outing- Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 is performing well at the box office and receiving immense love from the audiences. In just a few days, Baaghi 3 has crossed the 50 crores mark at the box office and post the release, Tiger Shroff visited Gaiety theatre, fans mobbed the actor to meet and click photos with him. Now, it was only a few days back that Shraddha celebrated her birthday while promoting Baaghi 3 and Tiger Shroff surprised her when he broke into a flash mob outside her house to wish the actress

And today, we got our hands on a video from Shraddha’s birthday celebrations wherein fans are seen giving gifts to Shraddha on her birthday, and one gift which made Shraddha jump with joy was jalebi. That’s right! In the said video, we can see Shraddha Kapoor opening a box which has a giant jalebi and on seeing it, this Saaho actress laughs uncontrollably and gets all excited. Well, we would love to know if Shraddha ate the jalebi or not? On Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, Prabhas, , , Varun and others took to social media to wish the actress.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has had a massive 2019- with Saaho and Chhichhore performing well at the box office, and looking at 2020, and seeing the success of Baahi 3, we are sure this year, too is going to be amazing for Shraddha.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's reaction when she receives giant sized jalebi from a fan:

