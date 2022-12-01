Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans mighty impressed as she ditches her swanky car for an auto ride

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in town. Time and again, she has managed to woo the audience with her magical charm. Her fans are now eagerly waiting for her next film with Ranbir Kapoor to release on the big screen. Meanwhile, Shraddha was seen making a casual appearance in the city on Wednesday night. Despite sporting a mask, the paparazzi could spot her leaving a theatre in Juhu.

Interestingly, Shraddha ditched her swanky car and opted for a rickshaw ride. She was seen leaving with Tejaswini Kolhapure. In the viral video, she is seen wearing a white t-shirt with denim jeans. She rounded off her look with her glasses, a mask and a no-makeup look. Soon after her video was shared on the Internet, fans were seen praising her simplicity. They were mighty impressed by her as she took an auto back home. Have a look:

A fan commented, "The most grounded actress." Another fan wrote, "She is really different from other bollywood actors she is such a big actress still traveling in auto rickshaw and she has done this many times. Always so decent. Just love her simplicity and humbleness . she is pure." Others were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Shraddha Kapoor's next project

Recently, Pinkvilla reported that the actress will be playing a Kashmiri girl Rukhsana who killed a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) militant. A source revealed, "Makers of the film wanted someone who would look like a 20-year-old onscreen to play Rukhsana. Shraddha undoubtedly will do justice to the role. And hence she has been roped into the movie. Shraddha's role in the film is completely opposite of what she has portrayed in most of her movies."

Work front

Shraddha was recently seen making a starry appearance in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. She also has Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir and Stree 2.