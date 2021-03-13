Shraddha Kapoor leaves netizens gushing as she looks mesmerising soaking in the sun; SEE PHOTO

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor has been in the headlines lately. Right from hogging the limelight for her style at cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding in Maldives to stepping out in the city with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, the Baaghi girl has been in the news for all the right reasons. The actress also enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often treats them to her breathtaking photos. Recently, Shraddha has shared yet another stunning photo of herself and it has left netizens highly impressed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Half Girlfriend star dropped a photo wherein she can be seen soaking up the sun. In the photo, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lovely off-shoulder short grey coloured dress as she is seen posing with utmost grace with her eyes closed. One simply cannot miss her glowing skin in the picture. As soon as Shraddha shared this beautiful shot, her fans and netizens started pouring in compliments for her. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful.” Another said, "Shraddhiee marry me.” Many called her pretty and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, the Ek Villain star was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s 2020 released Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. She will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor. Both the stars have teamed up together for the first time. The movie will release on Holi 2022. Besides this, Shraddha will also be seen playing the role of a Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming production.

Also Read: PICS: Shraddha Kapoor shows us how to team up floral top with ripped shorts as she returns to bay from Goa