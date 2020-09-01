Shraddha Kapoor lends a helping hand to photographers by financially aiding them amid COVID 19 crisis

Shraddha Kapoor has been helping out in every way she can amid the lockdown. The actress also started an initiative #LockdownZoos for stray animals.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill for the past five months hitting the economy and people from all walks of life. Some lost their jobs, and some had to undertake pay cuts. Celebrities from the Bollywood industry have done their best in helping people in need with whatever way they can. Most recently, helped photographers by providing them with monetary help to aid them. Apart from that, the actress who's been quite active on social media has also been helping out on other initiatives.

A photographer took to his social media gratitude and shared his gratitude to the actress. He shared a picture of her and wrote, “Embrace the elegance and beauty with a pure heart like Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor.” That’s not all, the actress also used her time during the lockdown to help stray animals with her initiative #LockdownZoos. This initiative of hers has been appreciated by many.

Recently in August, Shraddha celebrated the Supreme Court’s verdict that daughters would have equal coparcenary rights in HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) properties even if they weren’t alive at the time of the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 in the Vineeta Sharma v.Rakesh Sharma case. The actress took to her social media account and celebrated the verdict and wrote, “About time! #Equality". The landmark judgment by the Supreme Court read, "Daughters have to be given equal share of coparcenary rights in share of property like the son.”

Credits :DNA

