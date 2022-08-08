Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable as she shares a no-makeup selfie to wish 'Friendship Day' to her fans; PIC

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, Street Dancer 3D, and others, making a mark for herself. Apart from her acting, Shraddha is famous among her fans for posting no-makeup photos on social media.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Baaghi actress shares a no-makeup photo of herself in the stories section of Instagram. She took the opportunity to wish her fans 'Friendship Day', which was observed on August 07 to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Tight pappi to my insta fam!!! Happy Friendship Day!!!" The actress looked super adorable in the snap.

Check Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain in June and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023.

Apart from this, Shraddha is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.

