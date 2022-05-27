Shraddha Kapoor looks confident as she is spotted wearing a denim Jacket at the airport; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most followed Indian actresses on social media. She is often seen sharing her photos, thoughts and other curated content. She has been a part of some of the biggest movies from Bollywood. Shraddha rose to fame very early on in her career with Aashiqui 2, which was a major blockbuster at the time of its release. She kept being a part of successful films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD2 and Stree among other films. Her film with Prabhas titled Saaho is still among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport last night as she returned to Mumbai from her Bangalore visit. During her visit to Bangalore, she was wished by a lot of fans and admirers. Last night, the actress’ stunning airport look got many eyeballs rolling. Shraddha looked gorgeous in her classy denim jacket. She donned black sunglasses which looked good on her too. The Saaho actress carried herself very confidentially and was full of poise.

Shraddha has been very inventive with her airport looks. She prefers keeping it real. She experiments with outfits that are comfortable to wear while flying for hours. Her looks are mostly simple yet elegant. She also seamlessly sets fashion trends with her sartorial choices and style game.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest photos

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. The film will release on Holi 2023. She is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London, which has high chances of releasing this very year.

