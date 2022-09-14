Shraddha Kapoor looks cute in cropped shirt and denims; Varun Dhawan gets papped outside gym; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were photographed in the city yesterday. While the paparazzi spotted Varun outside his gym in the Khar locality of Mumbai, Shraddha was seen in Andheri. Check out their latest photos.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in the Andheri neighbourhood in the dream city of Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for comfortable yet stylish casuals as her outfit of the day. She wore a ashy-green cropped shirt that she wore with a pair of high-waisted blue denims. Shraddha kept her hair open, and wrapped up the look with a pair of heels and chic shades. She acknowledged the media and also obliged them with pictures as they clicked them from a distance.

Coming to Varun Dhawan, the actor was papped outside his gym. He was seen donning a blue vest vest with grey jogger pants and sneakers. Varun too posed for photos, while the shutterbugs clicked him.

Take a look: