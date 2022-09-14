Shraddha Kapoor looks cute in cropped shirt and denims; Varun Dhawan gets papped outside gym; PICS
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have shared screen space in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were photographed in the city yesterday. While the paparazzi spotted Varun outside his gym in the Khar locality of Mumbai, Shraddha was seen in Andheri. Check out their latest photos.
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spotted in the city
Shraddha Kapoor was seen in the Andheri neighbourhood in the dream city of Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for comfortable yet stylish casuals as her outfit of the day. She wore a ashy-green cropped shirt that she wore with a pair of high-waisted blue denims. Shraddha kept her hair open, and wrapped up the look with a pair of heels and chic shades. She acknowledged the media and also obliged them with pictures as they clicked them from a distance.
Coming to Varun Dhawan, the actor was papped outside his gym. He was seen donning a blue vest vest with grey jogger pants and sneakers. Varun too posed for photos, while the shutterbugs clicked him.
Take a look:
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s work front
On the work front, both Varun and Shraddha have interesting projects in their pipeline. Shraddha, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.
