Shraddha Kapoor looks cute as she layers up in a yellow puffer jacket on her vacay; See Pics

Among the popular actresses in Bollywood, has had a stellar 2019. From Chhichhore to Saaho, Shraddha managed to achieve box office success as well as impressed everyone with her sweet candour. Now, as the Street Dancer 3D star enters a new decade with the the new year 2020, she is all set to entertain audiences with 2 films Baaghi 3 and Remo D’Souza’s dance film with . But, amidst all this, Shraddha is enjoying her new year vacay.

Recently, Shraddha took to Instagram to share photos from her trip. In one of the photos, Shraddha can be seen layering up to protect herself from the cold in a yellow puffer jacket with a beanie cap and gloves. The Street Dancer 3D star looked adorably cute in the picture as she covered herself to keep her war. In another photo, Shraddha can be seen acting coy as she posed for a stunning click. Covering her face with her hand, the Street Dancer 3D star looked like a bundle of cuteness in her vacay photos.

Shraddha had also shared a sun-kissed photo to welcome 2020 a day back and wished her fans in the sweetest way. Shraddha captioned her photo as, “2020, let’s do this.” Meanwhile, Shraddha’s film with Varun, Street Dancer 3D’s trailer got a good response from fans. The film is a sequel to ABCD 2 and will reunite Shraddha and Varun on the big screen. The film’s songs Garmi and Muqabla are trending chartbusters and are being loved by all. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

