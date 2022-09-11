Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly graceful in an all-black outfit as she gets clicked in the city; PICS
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by the paps as she stepped out for a weekend dinner in the city.
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Throughout her career, she has appeared in several memorable movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, ABCD, and more. Apart from impressing her fans on the silver screen, she also keeps them engaged with her posts on social media as she treats them to little glimpses of her personal and professional lives. A few hours back, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs in the dream city of Mumbai, as she stepped out for a weekend dinner.
Shraddha Kapoor gets spotted in the city
A few hours back, Shraddha Kapoor was papped outside a restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for an all-black look for her night out. Shraddha wore a black top with noodle straps, which she styled with a pair of black trousers. Her hair was left open as she styled them in soft waves. Shraddha opted for a minimal makeup look. She obliged the media with pictures as she posed in front of the cameras. She looked pretty as she flashed her warm smile for the photos.
Take a look:
Shraddha Kapoor's work front
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor encourages fans to eat Modaks: Kuch nahi hota bhaie khaate jao