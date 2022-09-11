Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly graceful in an all-black outfit as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Throughout her career, she has appeared in several memorable movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, ABCD, and more. Apart from impressing her fans on the silver screen, she also keeps them engaged with her posts on social media as she treats them to little glimpses of her personal and professional lives. A few hours back, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs in the dream city of Mumbai, as she stepped out for a weekend dinner.

Shraddha Kapoor gets spotted in the city

A few hours back, Shraddha Kapoor was papped outside a restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for an all-black look for her night out. Shraddha wore a black top with noodle straps, which she styled with a pair of black trousers. Her hair was left open as she styled them in soft waves. Shraddha opted for a minimal makeup look. She obliged the media with pictures as she posed in front of the cameras. She looked pretty as she flashed her warm smile for the photos. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front