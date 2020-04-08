Shraddha Kapoor looks elated as she poses with an adorable little fan in a throwback photo; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor cuddling a little fan will bring a smile on your face amid the Coronavirus outrage. Check the photo.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Most of the celebrities are having a good time with their families and loved ones. Talking about , the actress is making the most of her time in this quarantine period and has been spending quality time with her family and her pet Shyloh.

Due to the lockdown, fans are missing seeing a glimpse of the actress while shooting in the city. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Shraddha posted by a fan. In the picture shared, the Street Dancer 3D actress is seen cuddling with a cute little girl while posing for the camera. Shraddha looks elated while striking for a cute picture with her little fan. The Baaghi 3 actress looks pretty in an all-black look while holding the kid.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS dance makes her ‘happy’ as she shares video while rehearsing to a song from Chhichhore

Meanwhile, despite being on a break, the Street Dancer 3D actress has been constantly updating her fans about her quarantine schedule amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The 33-year-old actress has also urged her fans to be eco-friendly and save water in this crucial time.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's picture here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS dance makes her ‘happy’ as she shares video while rehearsing to a song from Chhichhore

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More