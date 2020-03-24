Shraddha Kapoor looks elated as she poses for a selfie with a family; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor, who is donning a blue top with a multi-coloured shawl is all smiles for a selfie with an adorable family.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced all the citizens to stay indoors and have also asked people to follow social distancing and self-quarantine, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing photos and videos of what they are up to in this quarantine period. Among all, is one such actress who has been enjoying her quarantine period. From urging fans to stay home to sharing some tips on quarantine, the Baaghi 3 actress has been motivating her fans to stay home during such times.

While Shraddha is also observing the quarantine period, her fans are definitely missing meeting her outside. Today, we came across a picture of the Street Dancer 3D actress posing for a cute selfie with a family. Shraddha, who is donning a blue top with a multi-coloured shawl is all smiles for a selfie with a man, woman and two kids. Shraddha looks stunning in her de-glam look and the family looks elated to get a chance to click a perfect picture with the actress.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor practices social distancing by chilling with ‘Shyloh Babu’ & we are loving the cuddles; PHOTO)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More