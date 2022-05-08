Shraddha Kapoor looks elegant in casuals as she steps out for weekend dinner with friend; PICS

Looks like Shraddha Kapoor welcomed the weekend with a lot of fun. On Saturday night, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the dream city of Mumbai to spend a good time with her friend. It’s good news for her millions of fans on the internet, because we just got our hands on her latest photos from last night.

A few hours back, Shraddha was papped as she stepped out of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked absolutely pretty in her casual outfit of the night. She was seen donning a white, square-necked tee-shirt which she styled with a pair of black trousers. Her hair was styled in a ponytail, and she opted for a minimal and subtle makeup look. Shraddha obliged the media with pictures as they clicked them from a distance. She also smiled warmly at the cameras.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shradhha will be soon sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shraddha said, “I’m very excited to work with Luv and Ranbir. It’s a super fun film and I’m excited for the audience to see me in a new role. I have admired Ranbir since his first film and I’m super thrilled that we are finally working together. Same for Luv sir. He is such a fantastic writer/director,” she said.

Apart from this, Shraddha will also be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video. She also has Vishal Furia’s Nagin in the pipeline. Reportedly, Shraddha is expected to start shooting for Nagin this summer, and pre-production work on the film has already begun.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor wants to do a comedy film with dad Shakti Kapoor; Says 'It will be lovely'