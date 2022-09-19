Shraddha Kapoor looks elegant in casuals as she gets spotted at Maddock office in Bandra; PICS
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by the paps at the Maddock office.
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. She rose to fame early on in her career with Aashiqui 2, which was a major blockbuster after its release. The actress often rules hearts with her beautiful and elegant fashion choices. Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress fans with her simplicity. The Baaghi 3 star always looks well put together, whether attending a red-carpet event or a casual date night with her friends. Meanwhile, on Monday, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs outside the Maddock Office in Bandra. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous.
Shraddha Kapoor spotted at Maddock Office in Bandra
A few hours back, Shraddha Kapoor was papped outside the Maddock office in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for a casual look. She wore a white T-shirt, which she styled with a pair of blue denim. Her hair was left open. Shraddha opted for a minimal makeup look. She obliged the media with pictures as she posed in front of the cameras. She looked pretty as she flashed her warm smile for the photos.
Have a look at the pictures:
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She now has Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film in Mauritius in July. The film will be released on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.
ALSO READ: PICS: Shraddha Kapoor sets internet on fire as she sizzles in a high slit black gown