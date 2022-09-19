Shraddha Kapoor looks elegant in casuals as she gets spotted at Maddock office in Bandra; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. She rose to fame early on in her career with Aashiqui 2, which was a major blockbuster after its release. The actress often rules hearts with her beautiful and elegant fashion choices. Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress fans with her simplicity. The Baaghi 3 star always looks well put together, whether attending a red-carpet event or a casual date night with her friends. Meanwhile, on Monday, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs outside the Maddock Office in Bandra. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous. Shraddha Kapoor spotted at Maddock Office in Bandra

A few hours back, Shraddha Kapoor was papped outside the Maddock office in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for a casual look. She wore a white T-shirt, which she styled with a pair of blue denim. Her hair was left open. Shraddha opted for a minimal makeup look. She obliged the media with pictures as she posed in front of the cameras. She looked pretty as she flashed her warm smile for the photos. Have a look at the pictures: