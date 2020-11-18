Shraddha Kapoor looks fresh as morning dew as she flaunts her post workout glow in mirror selfie; Take a look

Shraddha Kapoor often shares her workout videos on social media and leaves fans inspired. Today, she shared a post workout selfie and gave fans a glimpse of her glow post sweating it out.

Bollywood actors go a long way to keep themselves fit and amid the lockdown, many opted for workouts at home. is also a fitness lover and often, fans get to catch a glimpse of her workout sessions at home with her trainer on her social media handle. Today is one such day where Shraddha not only shared a video of her rigourous workout with her trainer but also a post workout selfie to leave fans in awe of her glow.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a video where one could see her sweating it out with her trainer. The gorgeous star could be seen clad in black tights with a blue tee as she sweat it out at home. Later, when Shraddha posed for a perfect mirror selfie, she looked as fresh as a morning flower. The gorgeous star smiled as she flaunted her post workout glow. The Stree star also indulged in protein shake post her workout session.

Sharing the same selfie on her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Post workout endorphins courtesy @maaheknair." The star looked happy post a good workout session at home with her trainer. On Monday too, Shraddha had flaunted her fit body on social media post a virtual workout with her trainer.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha recently announced her association with producer Nikhil Dwivedi's film based on a shape-shifting serpent. The trilogy will star Shraddha as Naagin. Apart from this, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan's next untitled film with actor .

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

