Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in no-makeup selfie as she wishes her fans 'Goodnight'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she has appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, Street Dancer 3D, and others, making a mark for herself. Apart from her acting, Shraddha is famous among her fans for being relatable on social media. Just a while back, the Baaghi actress wished her fans ‘good night’ with a beautiful picture.

Shraddha never shies away from posting unfiltered pictures on social media and her latest photo follows the suit. In the picture, she was snuggling in a cosy blanket. The actress wore no makeup and nailed the selfie like a pro. While sharing the picture, the Saaho actress wrote, “Sleepy but lazy to shut the light. Good night!” along with a Purple Heart emoticon. Her fans too went crazy over her photograph. A user commented, “Cute.” Another fan wrote, “Beautiful.” Others too dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. To note, Shraddha has recently celebrated her birthday with her family members.

See Shraddha’s post here:

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made headlines as the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir. Apart from this, Shraddha will also be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video.

