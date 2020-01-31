Shraddha Kapoor looks as mesmerising as Frozen’s Elsa in a braid and blue gown for her cousin’s birthday party

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share her latest look for cousin Vedika’s birthday party in which she dressed up like Frozen’s character Elsa. The Baaghi 3 star left us stunned as she posed with her little cousin dressed as Cinderella and brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Check it out.

Often Bollywood stars stun in different looks which impress their fans. But at times, they might pull off their favourite character’s look like a pro and this is exactly what happened with . The gorgeous Baaghi 3 star dotes on her cousin Vedika and on her birthday, Shraddha decided to dress up as Disney’s princess, Elsa from Frozen. Shraddha often leaves her fans in awe of her style and looks when she shares gorgeous photos of herself on social media.

On Friday, Shraddha’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo from Vedika’s birthday party. In the photo, the Baaghi star can be seen posing with Vedika in her arms and Siddhanth can be seen smiling while standing next to both his sisters. Vedika dressed up as Cinderella and Shraddha turned Elsa for the party. Shraddha even took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Elsa with herself dressed as the Disney princess and we couldn’t take our eyes off the actress.

Siddhanth captioned the photo as, “With both my angels , Elsa and Cinderella.” Meanwhile, Shraddha can be seen clad in a similar icy blue gown as Elsa and her make up was on point. With a similar french braid, Shraddha looked every bit of gorgeous as she pulled off the look of a Disney princess.

Check it out:

On the work front, a day back, Shraddha announced a wrap of Tiger Shroff co-starrer Baaghi 3. In Baaghi 3, Shraddha will be seen as an air hostess and Tiger will return to the action franchise as Ronnie. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

