Shraddha Kapoor looks like a mirror image of grand mom & mom in THIS PHOTO as dons a saree to wish Gudi Padwa

Shraddha Kapoor looks like a mirror image of grand mom & mom as dons a saree to wish Gudi Padwa

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, today morning, brightened up the day as she took to social media to wish Gudi Padwa to all her fans. While Shraddha penned a note in Marathi, she shared a monochrome collage of her mother and grandmother (nani) and in the photos, they all are seen twinning in a saree and as soon as Shraddha posted the photo, fans called her a true-blue mirror image of her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure.

In her caption, this Saaho actor stressed on the importance of dressing up in a saree on the occasion of Gudi Padwa because as per Shraddha, this has been a legacy carried on since generations, from her grandmother to her mother and therefore, she is trying her best to live up to the traditions. Soon after, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a comment on the picture remembering their nani as he wrote, “This photo makes me so happy and emotional, miss amma so much.”

Now we all know that the entire nation is in a complete lockdown, and therefore, Shraddha Kapoor has been sharing her ‘Being Home’ series on social media. From reading a book to sharing pictures of her daily routine- toothbrush and bucket, Shraddha Kapoor has been doing her best to update fans. Also, due to the lockdown, since Shraddha Kapoor cannot go to the gym, the Baaghi actress has been working out on her terrace. In an interview, Shraddha Kapoor talked about the Coronavirus outbreak as she said that it is that the Covid-19 pandemic has occurred and has affected so many lives worldwide but she is trying to look at things positively.

