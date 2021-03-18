Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant as she enjoys the Maldivian sea breeze and clicks a picture perfect selfie

Having landed in the Maldives with her mum and dad, Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying every bit of her vacay. She shared a gorgeous photo on social media and gave fans a glimpse of the Maldivian blues.

It is vacation time for , Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure as the trio jetted off to the Maldives this week. Once they landed, Shraddha gave all a glimpse of the gorgeous Maldivian blues and kicked off the trip in style. While she is surely missing her brother Siddhanth Kapoor who is not with them on the trip, the Stree star is leaving no stone unturned in making the most of her family trip. And keeping up with this, Shraddha shared a gorgeous click on social media that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a selfie in which we can see her posing by the side of the sea. In the photo, the star can be seen standing at the beach and capturing the Maldivian blues behind her. She is seen wearing a white dress with floral print over it and her were blown away by the sea breeze. The star looked absolutely radiant and gorgeous as she enjoyed on her tropical getaway with her family. Sharing the photo, the star treated her fans.

Many of her close family members commented on Shraddha's photo. Her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure and Priyaank Sharma commented on the photo and loved it. Many of her fans also commented on Shraddha's stunning selfie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was shooting for Luv Ranjan's film with in January. Post that, she returned to Mumbai and was at home. Over the past few weeks, this is Shraddha's second trip to the Maldives. Earlier, she visited the Maldives for Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding. Her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha also was with her at the wedding.

