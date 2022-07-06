Shraddha Kapoor looks spectacular in chic blue jacket as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most followed Indian actresses on social media. She is often seen sharing her photos, thoughts and other curated content. She has been a part of some of the biggest movies from Bollywood. Shraddha rose to fame very early on in her career with Aashiqui 2, which was a major blockbuster at the time of its release. She kept being a part of successful films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD2 and Stree among other films. Her film with Prabhas titled Saaho is still among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was in Mauritius to shoot for her untitled next with Luv Ranjan, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor returned back to Mumbai, late in the night, after her wrapping the last schedule of the film. Shraddha looked spectacular in her latest airport look. The actress wore a chic blue jacket over her white t-shirt and black trousers. Her purse and shoes complimented each other and enhanced her look further. She also had on some really good looking sunglasses as she headed from the terminal to her car, amidst media frenzy.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s photos from the airport:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next romantic-comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, yesterday, in Mauritius. The film will release on Holi 2023. She is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London, which has high chances of releasing this very year.

