Shraddha Kapoor looks stylish in a chic top & distressed jeans as she gets clicked at Versova jetty; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor makes very less public appearances. She is more active on social media and shares a lot of pictures on it. The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. The film received a good response and is based on the Tamil-language film Vettai. The actress has not announced any new projects till now. Today, she was spotted in casuals at Versova jetty in Mumbai. She even waved at the shutterbugs.

Shraddha was wearing distressed jeans paired with a cream colour top. She was wearing a black colour mask and was seen coming out of the jetty. She posed for the camera before moving ahead. Her hair was left open and looked pretty in simple attire. She began her acting career with Teen Patti, and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End. Recently, she was spotted outside Maddock's office which left her fans guessing.

Kapoor will be next seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled project. Both will be sharing screen space for the first time. The shooting was going on in New Delhi.

It is being reported that she has Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film in her kitty. The Stree actress will essay the role of a shapeshifting serpent. She is also slated to appear in a double role in the remake of 1989's slapstick film ChaalBaaz in London, as reported.

