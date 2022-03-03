Shraddha Kapoor is loving the process of Naagin, hope to start shoot this summer says director Vishal Furia

Shraddha Kapoor's fans have several reasons to rejoice and one of them are her upcoming films. While the untitled Luv Ranjan one is slated to release next year, the actress will soon begin shooting for Naagin. Back in 2020, it was announced that Shraddha has come onboard Nikhil Dwivedi's backed trilogy and will be playing a shapeshifting serpent.

Set to be helmed by Chhorri director Vishal Furia, the filmmaker plans on starting shoot this summer. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the VFX-heavy film is currently in pre-production. "We need specific locations for Naagin, as the energy of (shooting) in natural locales has an effect on the actors’ performance,” said Furia.

The filmmaker also revealed that Shraddha loved the concept and it did not take too long for her to come onboard. "Shraddha liked the concept and came on board after just one meeting. We have had a few sittings over the script and looks. She is loving the process. We intend to have workshops for Naagin. It is an unusual character and will need a lot of prep."

The concept has been seen multiple times in Hindi cinema. However, Furia asserts that Shraddha Kapoor-led film has been differently treated this time. "Writing a story for a male protagonist vis-a-vis adapting it to a female actor, suddenly changes the story’s dynamics. It is interesting to cast actors like Nushrratt (Bharuccha) and Shraddha against the grain, (especially) if they are willing to go the extra mile. When an actor surrenders to the role and trusts the director completely to take the role to a different level, it is gratifying."

Furia also credited producer Nikhil Dwivedi for the concept of Naagin. “I come from a background of VFX, so anything that has this level of special effects, excites me," said Furia.

