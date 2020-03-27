Shraddha Kapoor makes use of quarantine time to treat her fans with a throwback photo and it’s beyond adorable

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a cute childhood photo with her fans. The Baaghi 3 star has been making the best use of the Coronavirus shutdown and has been sharing updates from home. Check it out.

Actor has been treating her fans with adorable throwbacks each day since the Coronavirus shutdown began. The Baaghi 3 actor is at home with her family and is making the most of her time at home. While self quarantining at home, Shraddha has started a series called ‘Being Home’ on Instagram and everyday, she updates her fans on it. Recently, revisiting her childhood memories, Shraddha shared an adorable photo on social media that is going viral on the internet.

The Bagahi 3 star took to Instagram to share a cute throwback photo from her childhood that is beyond adorable. Clad in a baby pink and white frock, Shraddha can be seen with a funky shiny golden cap on her head. While smiling in the photo, the Baaghi 3 star had a cute yet naughty expression on her face that completely won her fans over. Seeing their favourite star’s childhood photo, fans just couldn’t get over Shraddha’s cuteness in the same.

Shraddha captioned it as, “Being home #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday.” Meanwhile, a day back, Shraddha shared a collage of photos to wish her fans on the occasion of Ugadi or Gudi Padwa. The diva has been urging people to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Shraddha herself is spending time with her family on March 22, Shraddha along with her father Shakti Kapoor and brother, was seen cheering for the medical staff from her balcony during the Janta Curfew. On the work front, Shraddha was seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 which managed to get a great response at the box office before the theatre shutdown.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photo:

