Shraddha Kapoor nailing ‘burpees’ on a loop in a throwback workout video is all the fitspiration you need

Shraddha Kapoor is among the fit stars in Bollywood and prior to the lockdown, the Saaho star often used to be spotted at the gym. A throwback video of the actress is doing rounds on social media and it is bound to leave you inspired.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, gyms and fitness centers have been shut down to combat the spread of the virus. Many of the Bollywood stars who were regular at the gym have now opted for virtual workouts at home. Speaking of this, amid the lockdown, too has been working out at home and a few months back, she shared a photo of herself sweating it out on the rooftop and left fans in awe of her commitment to her workout regimen.

However, now, we have stumbled upon a throwback workout video of Shraddha of the time when she used to hit the gym and it surely will give you all the motivation you need to sweat it out amid the lockdown. In the video, the Saaho star can be seen doing burpees or squat thrusts on a loop with her trainer. Clad in a navy blue crop top with multi-coloured tights and sneakers, the Street Dancer 3D star looked determined to nail her workout in the throwback video.

Seeing Shraddha sweat it out like a pro, fans were left motivated and many of the fan clubs also shared the video on social media. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shraddha has been spending time with her family and often shares updates about what she is up to on social media. From working out to spending time with her pet dog Shyloh to reading books, Shraddha is making the most of this time before she heads to work again post the lockdown. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with . The actress was excited about working with the actor and director when the announcement was made.

Here's Shraddha Kapoor's throwback workout video:

