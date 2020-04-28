Shraddha Kapoor nailing the wheel pose in a throwback workout video will motivate you to do the same; Watch

In a throwback video, Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor is seen nailing a wheel pose; Take a look

made her Bollywood debut with 2010 film Teen Patti, however, it was with Mohit Suri’s 2013-film Aashiqui 2 that the actress rose to stardom, and a few days back, when Aashiqui 2 clocked 7 years, Shraddha Kapoor penned a heartwarming post thanking everyone for giving the film "so much love." Taking to social media, Shraddha Kapoor shared a still from Aashiqui 2 featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote a heartfelt post for the ones associated with the film, “7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever Mohit Suri for this gift of a lifetime, Vishesh Films for believing, Shagufta Rafique for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya Roy Kapur for being an unbelievably amazing co-star and the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film. Thank you everyone who gave this film so so much love. It is priceless."

And although we miss watching Shraddha Kapoor on the silver screen but looks like, it will be some time before we see her next release in theatres since as a nation, we are undergoing our worst crisis vis-a-via Coronavirus pandemic. That said, since all Bollywood actors are indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown, and there is still time before actors step out and get papped, we got our hands on a throwback video of Shraddha Kapoor, shared by her trainer, in which she is seen working out and doing some hard core workout. In the video, we can see this Saaho actress doing some yoga asanas known as wheel pose. In the video, we can see Shraddha nailing her casual gym look in white top and blue printed jeggings, and in the said video, Shraddha nails her wheel pose. Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Shraddha Kapoor has been working out on her terrace and she has been sharing social media videos giving us a glimpse of the same.

During a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor’s father and actor, Shakti Kapoor, got talking about his rapport with Shraddha Kapoor as he said that his children respect him for all the hard work that their father has done as they know that their father came to Mumbai with nothing in his pocket. Also, Shakti Kapoor got talking about Shraddha Kapoor as he said that his relationship with her is open as he is a strict but educated father. On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the action-drama Baaghi 3 where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen in an untitled film starring . During a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about working with Ranbir for the first time in her career as she said that she is excited to be doing Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor and she has always loved Luv’s films – Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. “I am super excited to be working with Ranbir. He is one of the best actors of our generation. I have loved his work. Nothing was offered to me earlier with Ranbir, I am looking forward to this film,” Shraddha shared. Also, as we all know, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 and during the promotions of the film, when Shraddha Kapoor was asked if she ever had a crush on Tiger, Tiger revealed that he, instead, had a crush on Shraddha back in school days. “Nahi ulta tha, I used to have a huge crush on her in school,” shared Tiger and to this, Shraddha Kapoor replied, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh I could do something about it.” Later, when Tiger Shroff was asked as to why didn’t he ever express his feelings for Shraddha Kapoor, the Baaghi actor said that, “Meri bohot phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha. Not in a creepy way but main bas door se dekhta tha." Prior to this, had revealed that as a kid, even he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, as during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Varun had said, “Bahot saal pehle, mujhe bhi crush hua tha Shraddha pe, actually yeh bahot logon ke liye Aarohi hai, bahot logon ke liye Vini hai, bahot logon ke liye Inaayat hai, lekin mere liye meri Shraddha hai.” Well, looks like, Shraddha Kapoor was everyone’s childhood crush, and we totally know why.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's workout video here as she nails a wheel pose:

