Shraddha Kapoor nails yoga asanas like pro and shells out the right fitspiration for fans; See PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to take her fans inside her virtual yoga session with her yoga instructor. The Stree star has been motivating fans with her yoga sessions.

Actress is among the popular stars in Bollywood who pay special attention to their fitness. From pilates to jogging to dance, the Stree star opts for different forms of workout. Amid the lockdown, Shraddha has been spending time working out at home virtually with her trainer and often, she shares glimpses of it on social media. Lately, she has been keeping herself fit by resorting to Yoga practice virtually with her instructor and well, she began her Thursday morning with it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha dropped a collage of photos where she is seen nailing different yoga asanas like a pro. In the pictures, she is seen clad in a white tank top with blue shorts. The star is seen dedicatedly doing several asanas as she sits on her yoga mat. In one of the asanas, we see her standing and bending. Sharing the photo on social media, the Stree star shelled out the motivation for her fans to try Yoga.

Shraddha captioned the photo as, "Yoga Magic with @nishthabijlani." Post the workout, she even shared a photo of herself indulging in Beetroot and Carrot juice. Over the past few weeks, the star has been sharing glimpses of her workout sessions on social media and sending out the right kind of motivation.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is gearing up to kick off her projects that have been lined up. First up, she will kick off her untitled film with . It is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Apart from this, she also recently announced her collaboration with producer Nikhil Dwivedi in his Naagin trilogy. In the film, Shraddha will be seen playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent. The actress was delighted to be a part of the project as she claimed that she grew up watching 's act in Nagina and Nigahen.

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

