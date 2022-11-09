Shraddha Kapoor now has over 75 million Instagram followers; Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal ‘like’ the development

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented Bollywood actors in the film industry. The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti and followed it with her first leading role in the drama film Luv Ka The End (2011). And since then, there has been no looking back in her career. In a recent development, she has earned over 75 million Instagram followers leaving popular actors Alia Bhatt , Deepika Padukone , and Katrina Kaif behind the race.

Feeling overjoyed with this development, Shraddha shared a cute picture of herself and captioned it by saying: “Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek. Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan!!!.” Soon after Shraddha dropped this post on Tuesday evening, she earned likes from several fans and high-profile celebrities including popular actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal, for those who are unaware, married Katrina Kaif in December 2021. Vicky has 14.4 million followers at the moment.

Speaking in detail, Priyanka Chopra (at 4:30 AM IST on November 9) is the most followed Indian actress on Instagram and has over 83.2 million Instagram followers. Shraddha is the second in line with over 75.8 million followers. Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Alia Bhatt at the moment have tied with 72.4 million Instagram followers. Deepika Padukone has 69.9 million followers. Katrina Kaif has 68.4 million followers.

Virat Kohli is the most-followed Indian in the world with over 222 million Instagram followers.