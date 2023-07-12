Shraddha Kapoor obliges fans with selfies on sets of Stree 2 in Chanderi; Videos go VIRAL

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. After enjoying the massive success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress has started shooting for her next film, Stree 2. Her fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about the same. The anticipation grew even more after Shraddha was spotted at the airport while jetting off to Chanderi for the film's shoot. Recently, one of her fans shared videos from the sets of Stree 2 and they have now taken social media by storm.

Shraddha Kapoor gets clicked on the sets of Stree 2

During the shoot of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor took time to interact with her enthusiastic fans and graciously posed for the photos. Patiently fulfilling all the photo requests, she wore a beaming smile on her face, spreading joy and leaving her fans even more delighted. Her fan shared a bunch of videos on Instagram. The actress even liked the post. Have a look:

Soon after the videos were shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Love U>3 stree." Another fan wrote, "Something special coming 2024."

Stree 2, the highly anticipated sequel starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has officially commenced filming. The makers shared an intriguing video, unveiling crucial details about the new monster that is set to create havoc, leaving fans both excited and curious. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared the announcement and revealed that the film will release in August 2024. Accompanied by an intriguing video, he wrote, "Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak! स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh - August 2024!" (Once again, havoc was created in Chanderi. Stree 2 filming begins. She is coming in August 2024).

Helmed by director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 promises to be an exciting continuation of the franchise. The movie, written by Niren Bhatt, will see the return of Rajkummar, Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, reprising their respective roles. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan will also be seen making an appearance in the film.

