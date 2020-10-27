Shraddha Kapoor paints a pretty picture in floral OOTD as she steps out of Nikhil Dwivedi's office; PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped after a meeting with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. The Baaghi 3 star stunned in a gorgeous floral outfit and left everyone in awe.

Actress is among the stars who have slowly and steadily made their place in people's hearts. The star has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often, has shared glimpses of her fun at home on social media. From indulging in reading to working out, Shraddha has been making the most of the COVID 19 outbreak induced break before she returns to work. And now, on Tuesday morning, the gorgeous star stepped out to meet producer Nikhil Dwivedi at his office in Mumbai.

As Shraddha stepped out post meeting, the paparazzi captured her in the frame. In the photos, Shraddha is seen clad in a pretty floral pink and peach Anarkali suit with churidar. She teamed it up with a matching floral dupatta and a light coloured mask. Her hair was left loose and she looked every bit gorgeous as she exited the meeting to head home. The star obliged the paparazzi with photos before getting in her car and returning home.

She rounded off her look with the right accessory in the form of a white sling bag. The actress was also spotted a few weeks ago at the airport with her father Shakti Kapoor when she headed out of the city.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film managed to do well at the box office. She will now be seen in Luv Ranjan's next with . A couple of times in the past, the two actors have been snapped at the director's house. It would be their first film together and when Shraddha announced the same, she was excited about it.

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpse of 'puri, chane, halwa' made at home on Durga Ashtami & leaves fans salivating

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×