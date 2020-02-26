Shraddha Kapoor paints a pretty picture in a floral skirt and lavender top for Baaghi 3 promotions; See PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a chic outfit as she stepped out on Wednesday to promote Baaghi 3. The gorgeous diva opted for a pretty look for the day. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town is Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and in the lead. While the trailer launch took place a few weeks ago, the film is all set to hit the screens in the first week of March. Tiger and Shraddha have been busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3 and often get spotted while speaking to the media about it. Since morning, Baaghi 3 has been in the headlines owing to a new song that will come out tomorrow featuring .

Amidst this, Shraddha Kapoor stepped out for promotions of Baaghi 3 and painted a pretty picture in a chic ensemble for the day. In the photos, Shraddha is seen opting for a chic floral skirt with several colours and a lavender sleeveless top. Along with this, Kapoor’s makeup was on point and she opted for a more natural look with the pretty outfit. Shraddha teamed it up with block heels and hair was perfectly styled with wave-like curls in them.

With a sweet smile on her face, the Baaghi 3 star was all set to take on the promotions for the day. And, of course, her gorgeous look stole the show.

Meanwhile, a new song from Baaghi 3, Do You Love Me is all set to be released tomorrow and since morning, team of Baaghi 3 has been sharing the photo and teaser of the same. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Baaghi 3 will also have Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be released on March 6, 2020.

