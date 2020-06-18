Shraddha Kapoor pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput calling him the 'rare kind' who showers love

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020 leaving everyone grief-stricken. His Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor has shared an emotional note for him with some BTS pictures.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most beloved actors who had a huge fan base across the country. The news about his tragic death on 14th June 2020 left everyone heartbroken and in deep shock. As per police statements, the actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. While many celebs took to social media and mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star, a few others including his Chhichhore co-star attended his funeral.

Shraddha has now penned down an emotional note for Sushant remembering through the medium of a few throwback pictures. She writes, “There is the rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes YOU feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them. The actress has also shared a few BTS pictures from Chhichhore along with the post which makes us remember the stellar performance Sushant gave in the movie.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor initially began his acting career with the Indian television industry. However, he rose to prominence post playing the role of Manav in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. He then shifted his focus to Bollywood and made his debut in the movie Kai Po Che in the year 2013. Sushant got his breakthrough role in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story for which he received widespread acclaim across the country. His last on-screen appearance will be Dil Bechara that is yet to be released into the theatres.

